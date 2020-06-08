Kentucky man accused of stealing skeet machines, 12 commercial mowers

A Kentucky man has been arrested after deputies say he stole 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 47-year-old Gillis R. Yocum, of London Ky. on Friday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies found 10 of the mowers and the skeet machines at a home off Haley Ridge Road near London.

The homeowner told deputies, Yocum had told him the mowers and skeet machines belonged to and were left from a family member that had passed away recently.

Yocum is charged with theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more but under $1 million.