Kentucky man arrested after claiming he found nephew wrapped in plastic bag

Kentucky deputies said they arrested a man in Laurel County after he called police claiming to have found his nephew wrapped in a plastic bag on his porch.

Investigators said the man, Jackie Hall, 64, made the entire story up.

Deputies said Hall was intoxicated and belligerent when they arrived at his home early Christmas Eve morning.

According to reports, after a struggle, Hall was transported to the Laurel County Corrections Center and faces multiple charges.

