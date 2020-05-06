Kentucky man arrested after threatening Gov. Beshear, troopers

A Kentucky man arrested for threatening Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police troopers is now facing a federal weapons charge.

Jeremiah Wooley, 25, reportedly used a fake name when he made the threats on social media. Wooley was arrested on April 29 on state charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and marijuana possession, according to KSP.

The U.S. Attorney's Office added a federal charge for possession of an unregistered firearm.

Investigators said Wooley had two handguns, 12 firearms, 50 pineapple style hand grenades and materials used to make the grenades active.

Wooley is being held in the McCracken County Detention Center. If convicted, Wooley could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

