Kentucky man arrested for killing dog with pocket knife

A Kentucky man was arrested for allegedly killing a dog with a pocket knife.

Investigators in Glasgow responded to reports of a man abusing a dog Saturday, WBKO reported.

Following an investigation, police said Alan Cumberland had stabbed a dog with a pocket knife and killed it.

Cumberland was arrested and charged with Torture Dog/Cat W/Serial Physical Injury Or Death.

Animal Control removed two additional dogs that were not harmed.

