Kentucky man arrested in connection to murder, disappearance of wife

Officials with the Richmond Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to the murder and disappearance of his wife.

Police arrested Glenn Jackson, 39, after investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Ella Diebolt Jackson. According to authorities, she left behind her young son and all her personal property when she disappeared know October 2019.

Since October, police said they have continued to search for the missing woman. Investigators discovered she met with a domestic violence advocate a few days before her disappearance.

According to reports, a search of their home and vehicles led to the discovery of a "significant amount" of blood in the trunk of Mr. Jackson's vehicle which was proven to belong to his missing wife.

Police said they found multiple recordings of arguments between the married couple.

Mrs. Jackson was also said to have told several individuals that she was afraid of him, and that "If anything ever happened to her, her husband would be responsible."

Glenn Jackson is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

