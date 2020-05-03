Kentucky man arrested on alleged sex charges against preteen, teenagers

Officials with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a Kentucky man was arrested on several sexual offenses, including child pornography against preteens and teenagers.

Harry Forgue, 28, was arrested after an investigation which includes years of sexual abuse with male preteens and teenagers, according to deputies.

Officials said some of the victims were under 12 years old. Each victim was interviewed and said that Forgue abused them for years, according to investigators.

Investigators said the victims were forced to perform sexual acts when they were in trouble or wanted to get their phone privileges back.

After investigating Forgue's phone, investigators said they found he installed pinhole cameras throughout the house and had nude photos of the victims and other items that matched the victims’ statements.

Detectives found several pictures and videos of the victims using the bathroom- unaware that they were being recorded.

Deputies say Forgue faces one count of sodomy with a victim under 12 years old, two counts of sodomy, three counts of sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years old, three counts of sexual abuse, six counts of video voyeurism, three counts of incest-forcible compulsion/incapable of consent, six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, one count of possessing/view matter portray sexual performance by a minor, and one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor.

Forgue is at the Butler County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

