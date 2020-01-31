Kentucky man arrested on rape and sodomy charges, troopers report

A Kentucky man is facing several charges related to sexual acts involving a minor, according to WYMT.

Kentucky State Police arrested Cody West Thursday.

West raped and sodomized a woman according to an indictment warrant. West also reportedly had images of sexual acts being performed by a girl under the age of 18.

He is facing charges such as third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18 and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

