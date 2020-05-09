Kentucky man arrested while swinging axe through Kroger parking lot

Kentucky police said a man was arrested Friday after carrying and swinging an axe through a Kroger parking lot.

Witnesses told police it appeared Christopher Chadick was hitting vehicles in the parking lot with an axe, according to reports.

Police said Chadick denied hitting any vehicles with the axe, but said he was walking through the parking lot between vehicles switching the axe between hands.

According to the report, police discovered Chadick had a warrant for his arrest, he was then taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

