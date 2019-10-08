Ohio man reportedly breaks into home, found asleep wearing red underwear

Ohio police said they arrested a man who broke into a home Saturday.

Gray affiliate, WAVE, reported William Alexander Scherzinger, 23, was arrested for trespassing by force.

According to arrest reports, police found Scherzinger was found inside the home wearing only a pair of red underwear.

Scherzinger reportedly forced his way into the home through a window, according to police.

Police did not say how long Scherzinger was inside the home before officers found him or if he was wearing more clothing when he entered the home.

