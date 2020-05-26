Kentucky man charged with DUI after crashing into grocery store

A Kentucky man is in jail after crashing a vehicle into a Lexington grocery store.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Hannah's Grocery on Breckinridge Street.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the grocery store had to be stabilized to get the SUV out.

Fire officials said there is significant damage to both the inside and outside of the store. No one was hurt.

Lexington police tracked down Jeffrey Simpson near the scene and charged him with a DUI.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.

