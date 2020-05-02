Kentucky man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Kentucky officials said two people were arrested after a police chase in Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were drawn into a chase with Eric Miller, 38, and Amber Collins, 27.

During the chase, deputies said Miller ran multiple other people off the road and attempted to hit the deputies cruiser.

Miller reportedly came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road and forced an officer to swerve to miss Miller's vehicle. According to reports, the deputy crashed into another vehicle as a result.

After the crash, Miller and Collins allegedly ran from their vehicle.

An investigation revealed the vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen.

Miller was charged with fleeing or evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine), attempted murder of a police officer, wanton Endangerment 1st Degree- Police Officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Collis was charged with fleeing or evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) and hindering prosecution or apprehension, 1st Degree.

Both individuals were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

