Kentucky man dead after neighbor reportedly fires gun through apartment wall

A 20-year-old Kentucky man is dead after police said his neighbor allegedly fired a gun through his apartment wall.

According to arrest records, Trevor Fridenmaker, 20, fired a gun through the wall hitting and killing the victim.

Police said the victim was innocent and minding his business in his apartment when the shot was fired. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Fridenmaker reportedly tried to hide the gun in his bedroom. Police said they found the gun and a couple of bags of what police suspect to be marijuana in his apartment.

Fridenmaker is facing charges of manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and other drug-related charges.

