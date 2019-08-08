Kentucky man dies days after being shot by grandson

A Kentucky man has died after deputies say he was shot by his grandson more than a week ago.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says Richard Barkley, 79, died Thursday afternoon at the Universit of Kentucky Medical Center.

Deputies say Barkley was shot July 31 by his 16-year-old grandson. The grandson is also accused of assaulting his grandmother and killing a dog.

The 16-year-old's charges are expected to be upgraded. He was originally charged with assault and animal cruelty.

The juvenile's name isn't being released.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.