Man flees to Tenn. after reportedly killing man inside estranged wife's home

Kentucky State Police officials said a man was arrested in Tennessee after shooting a man inside his estranged wife's home.

Officials said they received a call about a shooting around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Kentucky police said Richard Cody, 59, drove to his estranged wife's home where he used his key to get inside, WKYT reported.

Police said Cody shot multiple rounds, hitting Matthew Smith, 39, who was inside the home.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where officials said he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Cody fled to Washington County, Tennessee where he was arrested, according to police.

Cody is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.