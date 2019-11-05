Kentucky man killed riding electric scooter

A Kentucky man died after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Lexington, officials said.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Timothy Ryan Freeman, 35.

He was struck by a vehicle Monday evening on Richmond Road near Lakeshore Drive. Lexington police say Freeman was on a Lime scooter in the bike lane.

Investigators believe Freeman was properly operating the vehicle when he lost control, fell out of the bike lane and into the path of a vehicle. Three additional vehicles would strike Freeman.

The coroner's office listed the death as an accident. Police aren't expected to file criminal charges.

A Lexington spokeswoman said the city has emphasized safety when operating these vehicles, and people are encouraged to wear helmets and other protective gear.

