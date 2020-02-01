Kentucky man missing, vehicle found empty in the middle of the road

A Kentucky man has been reported missing after dispatch received a call about an unoccupied vehicle found by the Middlesboro Fire Department.

Deputy Patrick Brooks saw what appeared to be a fully operable white 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputy Brooks has determined that the owner of the vehicle is 66 year old Ronald King of Pineville. Mr. King is described as 5’ 9”, 160lbs, brown eyes, brown hair but balding. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is concerned with the well-being of Mr. King," said BCSD officials in a Facebook post.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ronald King, please contact the Bell County Sheriffs Department at 606-337-3102

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.