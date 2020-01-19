Kentucky man reportedly attacks officer, dog with nailed board

Kentucky officials said a man is behind bars after assaulting two people, including a police officer and police dog.

Manchester City police responded to reports of a man being beaten and shot with a pellet gun on Saturday, WYMT reported.

Deputies said when they arrived they found both men. Officials said Michael Hubbard, 58, became disorderly, screaming at officers and making hand gestures before running behind a house and picking up a wooden board with nails sticking out.

Hubbard then assaulted the officers and his police dog, according to reports.

Police said they tased Hubbard after he refused to obey verbal commands. Following the struggle, Hubbard was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said on the way to the hospital Hubbard tried to kick the windows out of the police car.

According to reports, Hubbard assaulted security staff at the hospital.

Kentucky officials said Hubbard faces several charges including Assault (2nd and 3rd degree), resisting arrest, evading police, menacing, criminal mischief (3rd degree), Disorderly conduct (2nd degree), and public intoxication (non-alcohol).

He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.

