Kentucky man reportedly tried to drown dog in toilet

A Kentucky man was arrested and accused of abusing a dog, then tossing the animal into a dumpster.

According to arrest records, police were called to a home on Saturday on reports that the dog's owner had found the animal in the dumpster, WKYT reported.

When police arrived, officers said Tyler Dabney told investigators he had played with the dog the night before and said the dog bit him. Dabney also told police he strangled and choked the dog, then attempted to drown the animal in the toilet bowl.

According to police, Dabney said he put the dog in an Amazon Prime box and threw it in the dumpster.

The victim told police when she arrived, Dabney told her what he had done. Police said the victim found the dog, who appeared to be moving and walking normally.

While Dabney was being Mirandized, police said he repeatedly told officers that he would put the dog down once he got paid and that the dog needed to be put down.

Dabney was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

