Police: Kentucky man breaks into home steals underwear

Kentucky police arrested a man after he reportedly broke into a women's home and stole underwear.

The victim's brother told police that Nathanial Wylie was seen on video entering their home, according to arrest records.

Police said surveillance video showed Wylie going through a hamper before putting a pair of underwear in his pocket and leaving the home, WKYT reported.

A pair of underwear was found in a bin outside Wylie's home, according to police.

Wylie told detectives he, "had a couple drinks and decided, on a whim to break into her home.

Wylie was arrested and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

