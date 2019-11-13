Kentucky man reportedly imprisoned woman in home, came at deputies with weapons

A Laurel County man faces charges of unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest after reportedly locking a woman inside a home and refusing to let her leave.

Deputies said they were called to a report of a man who was out of control at a home on Somerset Road.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a glassed-in window of the front door who reportedly told investigators the man had padlocked her in the home and wouldn't let her out. Additionally, deputies said the woman told them that the man, later identified as 62-year-old Johnny Burdine, threatened to kill her if she left.

Deputies said they could hear Burdine in the basement of the home, yelling and beating something. Law enforcement forced the front door open to let the woman out.

Deputies say Burdine then came running through the house towards them carrying a crowbar and a hammer. After he was ordered to drop the weapons numerous times, Burdine reportedly complied, only to run out onto the front porch yelling cursing and creating a general disturbance.

Deputies said they determined Burdine was under the influence. He was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center, where he was charged with the above infractions, along with menacing and disorderly conduct.

