Kentucky man stabbed by son, deputies say

Kentucky authorities said a man is behind bars after he stabbed his father multiple times.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to Jacksboro Road in Bronston Monday morning after receiving a call about a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they arrested 32-year-old Eric Hall. Eric's father, 58-year-old Tony Hall, suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to UK Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies also say Eric's mother, 64-year-old Charlene Hall, suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Eric Hall is charged with attempted murder and fourth-degree assault. He was placed in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

