Kentucky man tries to kill woman by drowning her

A man is behind bars in Leslie County after police said he attempted to kill a woman by drowning her.

Deputies with the Leslie County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Napier Wednesday and charged him with first-degree assault-domestic violence and attempted murder-domestic violence.

Deputies received a call about a man holding a woman underwater at a house in Hyden. When deputies arrived, they found the woman unconscious under the house in a crawl space.

The woman was unable to speak. EMS took the woman to the hospital. We do not know the extent of her injuries or what condition she is currently in.

Napier told deputies that he and the woman were fighting.

Napier was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

