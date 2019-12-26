Kentucky man used meat cleaver in assault, police say

A Kentucky man was accused of assaulting another man with a meat cleaver.

According to WKYT, police were called to the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center to investigate after a 23-year-old man showed up with a head wound after being struck with a meat cleaver.

Investigators said the victim was attacked by 21-year-old Hunter Newman, who struck the victim in the head and face with a meat cleaver while the victim was in his vehicle.

WKYT reported that Newman was taken into custody without incident, and the cleaver was later found away from the scene of the assault in a trash can.

Newman was charged with assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

