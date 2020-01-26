Kentucky medical spa employee arrested after alleged sexual contact with client

A medical spa employee was arrested on Friday after a victim claimed he subjected her to unwanted sexual contact during a massage.

According to an arrest slip, Eric Ashcraft, 34, was charged with sexual abuse after subjecting a victim unlawfully to sexual contact without her consent.

Police state that the victim was receiving a massage at Blue Halo Med Spa on Old Bardstown Road from Ashcraft, an employee. The victim laid face down on her stomach without a shirt, where Ashcraft ran his hands under her body and intentionally grabbed her breast.

The victim called LMPD after leaving the spa and filed a report. Ashcraft was arrested on Friday evening and booked at Metro Corrections.

Ashcraft’s bond is set at $1500 and is due in court on January 28.

