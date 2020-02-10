Kentucky men accused of shooting into home during target practice, family takes cover

Kentucky officials said four men were arrested after a shooting incident in Franklin County.

Deputies said the incident happened after midnight Sunday morning, WKYT reported.

According to arrest records, the father of the family who lives in the home called to report someone had shot into their home. Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, the family was trying to take cover in the kitchen.

Officials said there was a bullet hole in the bathroom and while deputies were investigating more shots were fired.

The deputy drove to the area where the shots were coming from. The deputy said he stopped along the way to load his rifle when more shots were fired. One shot was reportedly close to striking the deputy.

According to reports, the deputy continued to the area where the shots were fired when he saw two vehicles leave a farm. The deputy stopped the vehicles and questioned the four when about what happened.

Investigators said the men told deputies they were target shooting. Records state the men admitted they got to the area after midnight Sunday morning and didn't know what was behind their targets.

Martin Blakeman, Joshua Miller, Dylan Issacs and Jonathan Gilland were arrested on wanton endangerment charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.