Kentucky middle school teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse

A Kentucky middle school teacher has been charged with rape and sexual abuse, according to the Barren County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a sexual abuse allegation at the Barren County Middle School Friday, Oct. 25, around 1 p.m.

When they arrived, officials said a 13-year-old girl confirmed sexual contact had been made between her and 27-year-old William Kyle Gardener, a teacher at the school.

According to the arrest citation, the female juvenile was taken to the Child Advocacy Center where it was confirmed through an interview that Gardner had, on at least five occasions, had sexual contact with the child.

Deputies say Gardner was later brought to the Barren County Sheriff's Office where an interview was conducted. He admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile on three different occasions. He also admitted to blocking the female on 'Snapchat' because he thought someone may have found out about their relationship and feared getting into trouble.

Below is an official statement from Barren County Schools :

"On Friday, October 25, 2019, local law enforcement notified school officials of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Barren County Middle School teacher William Kyle Gardner and a middle school student. Mr. Gardner was arrested on October 26, 2019 and is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail. Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students."

Officials said they are still investigating.

