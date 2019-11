A mining company is laying off nearly 200 people at the beginning of 2020.

Nally & Hamilton Enterprises filed a warning notice for five worksites in the state.

Affected locations include London, Hyden, Harlan, Bardstown, and Pineville

The layoff in Pineville affects 98 workers.

A total of 170 employees will be affected by the layoff.

