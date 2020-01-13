Kentucky mother accused of punching child, injuring 2 others over broken TV

Kentucky police said a mother was arrested after reportedly abusing her three children over a broken TV, WAVE reported.

Kemah Clark was arrested after allegations including punching one child and hitting the others with a belt were revealed. Police called her actions "cruel punishment."

Police said Clark's 12-year-old was punched in the face multiple times, causing a swollen eye and bloody lip. The 7-year-old suffered a laceration to the back of his right ear caused by a belt-buckle. The other 7-year-old child suffered a bruise to his leg from the belt, according to reports.

Police said Clark confessed to intentionally causing physical injury to her three children while disciplining them for a broken TV.

Clark told WAVE reporters the allegations were a lie.

“I’ve been taking care of them for 13 years by myself,” Clark said. “I would never harm my kids. I love them with everything in me.”

Clark told reporters she didn't want to discuss details of the incident but said, “I didn’t beat all three of them. It was only two.”

Clark said she was only disciplining her child.

“I mean, because they were damaging stuff, she (neighbor) kept complaining about the noise,” Clark said. “So, I disciplined them as a parent. What you do, you discipline your kids. That’s what I did.”

Clark said a neighbor, who has had an issue with her and her children about noise, is the one who called police. She wouldn’t elaborate on what her discipline entailed.

Clark was booked into a Louisville jail on Saturday and released on Sunday. She faces three counts of child abuse. Officials said the children are in the custody of a family member.

