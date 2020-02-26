Kentucky mother arrested after child found naked in woods

Deputies arrested a Laurel County, Kentucky mother Tuesday after they said her three-year-old son was found naked in the woods.

According to WKYT, deputies arrested 34-year-old Rebecca Young.

Deputies said Young was upstairs when she left her child unattended.

The child left the home wearing nothing.

Investigators said Young never called 911 to report the boy missing.

Young is facing a criminal abuse charge. Social Services placed him child with a family member.

