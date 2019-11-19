Children reportedly found in Kentucky home with drugs near toys

Kentucky officials said a mother and two others were arrested after officers found two children in a home with drugs and guns.

Officers said they were called to a home on Sunday where they found heroin, meth, scales, long guns and handguns. Pulaski County Constable Mike Wallace said all of the items were evidence of drug trafficking, according to sister station WKYT.

"The house was full of needles. Needles in the driveway, needles in the yard," Wallace said.

Officers also found heroin next to a table with a tea set on it.

Officers identified the mother as Amber Cole, whos 10 -year-old and 4-year-old daughters were home during the arrest.

“It’s hard to believe people would put their children in those situations. This day and time. Pulaski County. There’s a drug epidemic,” Wallace said.

Cole was arrested along with Teri Eden and Casey Foster. The three face drug trafficking and child endangerment charges.

Officials said social services placed the children with other relatives.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.