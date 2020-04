Kentucky police charged a mother after a house fire killed two of her children.

Police said Keyona Bingham, 30, allegedly left her children unattended inside the home before the fire started. The children's bodies were later found inside the home.

Bingham was booked in the Christian County Jail and faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

