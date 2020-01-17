Kentucky mother reportedly hit daughter in head with toilet seat

Kentucky police said a mother was arrested after reportedly hitting her daughter in the head with a toilet seat.

Police said Linda Gibson, 38, pulled her daughter's hair and hit her in the head on Jan. 16, WAVE reported.

The victim hid under the stairs and Gibson pulled her out by her hair, then hit her in the head with a toilet seat, according to police reports.

Investigators said the victim tried to leave for school and Gibson pushed her head into a door, pulled her to the ground by her hair, then sat on her and hit her.

Gibson's daughter had bruises and swelling on her arm. Police said they believe the victim's arm was broken.

Gibson was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal abuse.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.