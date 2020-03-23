Kentucky musician inspires grandmother's senior living center with concert

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed American life.

Many, especially the elderly, are scared for their lives. But one 88-year-old in Fayette County had something to celebrate today, thanks to her grandson.

Musician Jordan English has a close bond with his grandmother, but experts say at 88 years old she's at risk during this coronavirus pandemic.

"I say Lord just teach me how to do this, I don't know how to do this," says Jordan's grandmother Julia Hahn.

She's under lockdown at Cedarhurst Senior Living.

"I know that physically and mentally it's tough for everybody to stay confined," says Jordan.

Jordan is playing a concert outside the facility, telling those locking themselves inside to open their windows and let the music in. Giving them a moment of escape, as the Unites States fights to flatten the curve.

"Just let them know that they're being thought about, everybody's looking forward to getting to be able to visit with them before too long," says Jordan.

Julia says she's thankful and excited.

"You can't see my heart so proud that I can't even begin to talk about it," Julia says.

She's not planning on COVID-19 bringing her down. She's staying strong for her grandson.

"He's graduated from high school, college, gotten married, had a baby, and look at me, I'm 88 years old, yay!" Julia says.

When Julia is finally able to leave the senior living center, she says she's most excited to hug her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.