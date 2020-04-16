Kentucky native describes life in China as COVID-19 restrictions ease

A Kentucky native teaching English and living in China is opening up about what life is like as the nation slowly eases social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAVE reports that Daniel Welker lives in the city of Luoyang, in China’s Henan Province. It’s about a six-hour drive from the initial epicenter of the virus in Wuhan.

Welker said he first heard the virus was spreading around the start of the year. Now, he said Luoyang hasn’t reported a case in a month.

He said one of China's first major moves were lockdowns, following by government mandates on wearing masks and having guards to make sure people stayed in their neighborhoods.

"The way China did it would not work in America because imagine the government of the most individualistic country in the world saying we are going to make you do this and you must comply," Welker said.

Welker added that they didn't see much hoarding, and while there was a rush to purchase medical supplies, there was no shortage of toilet paper.

"Surprisingly, no," he said. "The big items to go were, at first, face masks."

Welker said life is starting to return to normal and that some people are going out as lockdowns in the city has been lifted.

“Lots of people, boom, went out,” Welker said. “The parks were packed that day. We wound up staying in because of the crowds.”

He added that school is being taught online or has been postponed, but most stores are open. Some restaurants have begun to offer in-person dining,but theaters remain closed.

