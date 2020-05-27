Kentucky officer charged with sexual abuse, misconduct

An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department faces multiple charges after being accused of sexual abuse while on duty.

WLKY reported that 25-year-old Robert Neff was served with a summons Wednesday and was charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical conduct.

The victim told another officer that the alleged assault took place March 10-11 and afterward, WLKY reported. According to the case memo, the victim told the officer that Neff had harassed her and touched her inappropriately while he was on duty and she worked at a gas station.

According to WLKY, the allegations include binding her hands with plastic, following her into a backroom and giving her unwanted hugs and kisses. He was also accused of conducting a search where he touched the inside of her shirt in the area of her chest and between her legs.

The victim claimed the officer stayed at the gas station while on duty for more than two hours once.

The police department conducted an investigation after someone within the department spoke to a supervisor. WLKY reported Neff has been

on administrative reassignment since March 23.

Neff is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on June 16.

