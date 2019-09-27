Kentucky officer fired after kissing woman during traffic stop

A Louisville Metro Police officer has been fired after kissing a woman during a traffic stop, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Richard Barron was terminated after a Professional Standards Unit investigation which started in April 2018.

According the termination letter obtained by WAVE 3 News, Barron was responding to a traffic accident on I-264 near Preston in December, 2017.

The documents state that during the stop, officer Barron turned off his body camera and hugged the woman. It also states that while withdrawing from the hug is when the kiss occurred.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad goes on to state that he found it unbelievable that Barron could not remember if the kiss had actually occurred.

“I also find it disturbing that your repeated justification for why a kiss did not occur was the fact that you did not stick your tongue down (the victim’s) throat,” Conrad said.

At first, the documents state, Barron denied ever kissing the woman. That later changed to him stating it was an accident, that he'd misread the situation.

“Your behavior in this situation is neither appropriate nor acceptable,” Conrad wrote. “Your conduct has severely damaged the image of our department we have established with our community."

According to the termination letter, Barron was also found to have violated LMPD's standards for Conduct Unbecoming, not turning on his body camera and untruthfulness.

His personnel file states he was suspended for eight hours after a vehicle collision in May 2018 in which the letter states, Barron was at fault. He was also suspended for two days in 2009 for appearing on a Facebook picture in an “inappropriate manor.”

In 2010, he was also suspended for one day for not showing up to court, something he was reprimanded for at least two other times.

Barron's file also contains letters of commendation.

One commendation was for apprehending a "dangerous offender who had recently sexually abused a family member."

He also received a letter of commendation for arresting two violent suspects involved in a carjacking and kidnapping.

According to his file, Barron started working in 2004. His file indicates he’s worked in the 1st and 6th Divisions.

