Kentucky officials report probable vaping-related death

Kentucky health officials have announced the state's first probable vaping-related death. Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Angela Dearinger said the man who died was in his late 20s.

The Centers for Disease Control website said as of Tuesday, 57 vaping-related deaths had been confirmed in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

The state Department for Public Health has been investigating reports of vaping-related illness since September. The department said Kentucky has had 48 reports of possible vaping-related illness, including 13 probable cases, seven confirmed and 15 pending. Eleven were determined not related to vaping, and two were residents of other states treated in Kentucky.

