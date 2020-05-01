Kentucky officials warn of price gouging during pandemic

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning residents about price gouging during the pandemic.

"It's one thing to be concerned about contracting the virus. It's another thing to try have to think about financial hardships that come along with being subjected to some kind of fraud or COVID-19 scam," Cameron said.

WBKO reported that his office has received more than 2,500 complaints about price gouging so far and that his office worked with Amazon to identify price gougers based in Kentucky.

"So every day, I've got people working all hands on deck, responding to the reports and complaints that we receive. We issued six cease and desist orders to third-party sellers on Amazon and some instances were overcharging people up to 1900 percent," explained Cameron.

