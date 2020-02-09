Kentucky parents arrested after drugs, paraphernalia found near children

Kentucky officials said a mother and father face charges of criminal abuse and drug charges after deputies conducted a welfare check on their children.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, they could smell marijuana coming from inside the home, WKYT reported.

At the home, investigators said they found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, glass pipes, a grinder and rolling papers. Officials said all the items were easily accessible to a four and six-year-old in the home.

Michael Hodge, 43, and Charlie Flores were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal abuse.

The children were placed in foster care by social services.

