Kentucky pastor questions why churches aren't 'essential'

As states across the country have issued stay at home mandates many churches are holding their Sunday services remotely to keep members safe during the COVD-19 pandemic.

A Kentucky pastor who held service on Palm Sunday despite Gov. Beshear's order is questioning the stay at home mandate.

Maryville Baptist Reverand Jack Roberts posted on Facebook questioning why Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot are deemed essential but churches are not.

“I’ve had cancer five times so I’m not worried about this virus,” Roberts told WAVE 3 News on Sunday. “If you’re so worried about it, let the doctor walk up to you and tell you five times you’ve got cancer. I should not be here if it wasn’t for God.”

Gov. Beshear has mentioned several known instances in Kentucky of people contracting coronavirus at church.

