Kentucky police: Man, woman charged with killing blind mother

Authorities said a Kentucky man and woman have been arrested and accused of killing the woman’s blind mother.

Jacob Lugmayer and Krystal A. Erbelding were charged Thursday with murder in the death of 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding. Kentucky State Police said found Kathy Erbelding in her home, fatally shot in the head and abdomen.

When police arrived, Lugmayer ran into the woods and threw away his phone. He later admitted to attempting to dispose of Kathy Erbelding's body. Krystal Erbelding told police she used her mother's money to purchase the gun for the shooting.

It’s unclear whether Krystal Erbelding or Lugmayer had attorneys.

