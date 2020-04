Kentucky police say they have found the body of a 25-year-old woman.

WKYT reports that police found the body of 25-year-old Brittney Thomas Tuesday. Investigators said Thomas had been reported missing on April 22 after officers were sent to perform a welfare check and couldn't find her.

Police announced they recovered her body, but WKYT reports they did not give any further details.

