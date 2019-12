Police in Lexington are investigation a murder that occurred on Christmas Eve, WKYT reported.

WKYT reported that police were called to an apartment building in Transylvania Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said the victim of the crime was a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WKYT. All rights reserved.