Kentucky State Police are investigating after an infant drowned Thursday in Allen County.

WNKY reported social services called JSP after the eight-month-old was taken to the The Medical Center early Thursday afternoon.

According to KSP, the baby drowned at home, and the coroner pronounced the infant deceased at the hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

