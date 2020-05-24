Kentucky police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Kentucky Highway 74 in the Fonde community.

Bell County deputies were responding to a call when an officer saw a man operating an ATV on the highway.

According to reports, the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and continued driving.

During the incident the driver reportedly brandished a firearm, causing the deputy to use his weapon and hit the driver.

The Bell County Deputy Coroner responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.

