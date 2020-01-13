Kentucky police searching for woman who walked away from treatment center

Kentucky State Police said they are on the search for a woman who reportedly walked away from a substance abuse recovery center.

Officials said Shanna Newsome was court-ordered to the Hope Center in Harlan, Kentucky. On Saturday, troopers received reports that Newsome had walked away from the center.

Police describe Newsome as a white female, 5'5", 185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Newsome has tattoos on her back, left arm and left wrist.

Anyone with information on Newsome's whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.

