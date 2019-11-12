Kentucky police warn of phone scam calls with 911 area code

Kentucky State Police is warning people of a potential phone scam involving phone calls with the ’911′ area code.

KSP stated it has received numerous complaints of scam calls in the area with that area code. Police warns that if you happen to see a number in caller ID with the ’911′ area code, it is considered an erroneous number and should be treated as a scam call.

They warn to not attempt to dial the number back as it will connect callers to the nearest 911 center for emergency services.

KSP asks the public to not give out personal details over the phone to anyone, and be cautious through all other means. If a person needs to give out personal information over the phone or in person, to make sure it is a person or company that is known and trusted.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.