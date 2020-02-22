Horce racing loses a legend, A.P. Indy dies at 31

A horse racing legend has died.

A.P. Indy often called one of the world's greatest stallions, passed away at Lane's End Farm near Versailles.

Last March, the horse celebrated his 31st birthday.

With a stud fee of $300,000, A.P. Indy sired horses like Bernardini, Mineshaft, and Rags to Riches.

A Facebook post from Lane's End Farm states "We will miss this grand old gent terribly, but are so lucky to have been his caretakers."

