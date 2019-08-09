Kentucky school bus driver saves family from mobile home fire

A Lee County school bus driver is credited for saving a family and their home from a fire.

Lee County Emergency Management officials said Norman Miller was driving his regular bus route on Old KY 11 Thursday morning. When he noticed a fire on the front porch of a mobile home.

Miller told EMA officials he stopped the bus, made sure the children on board were safe, and called Lee County Schools via radio and told them to call the fire department.

Miller, who is also a Tri-Community fireman, fought the flames while banging on the trailer to wake the people sleeping inside, emergency management officials said.

When the Lee County Fire Department arrived, there were only a few smoldering embers left.

Miller let the fire department handle putting out the remaining fire.

He then got back on the school bus and dropped off the students on time.

Emergency management says Miller's actions most likely saved the lives of the people inside. They say his actions reflect his dedication to the fire service and the citizens of Lee County.

