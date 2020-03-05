Kentucky school district removes Bible verse display

A Kentucky school district has removed a Bible verse from an athletic locker room after receiving a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts told WYMT-TV on Wednesday that the decision came after the organization sent a letter to the district stating that the message violated the Constitution.

"I was completely taken by surprise," said Superintendent Denise Yonts.

Yonts said she consulted with the school board attorney and officials decided to paint over the verse since it was not a student-generated display.

"We're not allowed to influence student's religious beliefs as public school employees," said Yonts.

Freedom from Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a statement that she applauded the action.

“We applaud the district for taking action to remedy this violation,” said Annie Laurie Gaylor, FFRF co-president. “Students in our public schools are free to practice any religion they choose or none at all.”

Yonts said she has not received parent complaints but has been sent nasty messages from people across the nation.

